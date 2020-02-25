India signed a contract for the purchase of American weapons for $3 billion
American President Donald trump said that India had signed a contract for the purchase of American weapons by more than $3 billion, reports “Interfax”.
Trump noted that among the future supply of attack helicopters AH-64 “Apache” and multipurpose helicopters MH-60. Indian and U.S. military are conducting joint exercises.
According to the American President, Washington and new Delhi must work together to confront radical Islamic terrorism.