India signed a contract for the purchase of American weapons for $3 billion

Индия подписала контракт на закупку американского вооружения на $3 млрд

American President Donald trump said that India had signed a contract for the purchase of American weapons by more than $3 billion, reports “Interfax”.

Trump noted that among the future supply of attack helicopters AH-64 “Apache” and multipurpose helicopters MH-60. Indian and U.S. military are conducting joint exercises.

According to the American President, Washington and new Delhi must work together to confront radical Islamic terrorism.

