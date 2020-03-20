Indian doctors have called a simple way to increase the body’s resistance COVID-19

Despite statements by the Ukrainian Ministry of health that the cure for coronavirus does not exist, doctors advise the people of the world not to despair from this and continue to boost your immune system, which is able to increase the body’s resistance to disease.

One means of strengthening the immune system is the body hydration — in other words, just drink water, says Indian portal Times Now.

In India, doctors believe that the habit of drinking water plays a key role in maintaining health, ensures efficient operation of all functions of internal organs and systems, improves the immunity.

“In addition to personal hygiene by frequent hand washing, people also needs to follow a healthy diet, quit Smoking, maintain hydration of the body is significantly reduces the risk of infection new coronavirus infections” — experts of the Center for control and prevention of diseases of the country (CDC).

Drinking water, in their opinion, improves the body’s ability to fight the coronavirus at the expense of oxygenation, i.e., saturability of oxygen. Getting enough oxygen, they work at full capacity, which enhances their ability to protect the body from any foreign pathogenic substances trying to get inside.

Also hydration plays a very important role in the regulation of body temperature. If you experience fever, manifested as a symptom COVID-19 (a lung disease caused by a coronavirus), or any other infection in the body it is very important to drink enough water.

In addition, drinking water also helps the body excrete active virus particles that have penetrated into it, thus speeding up the recovery.

“When we are sick, we lose a lot of moisture in the form of mucus, which is a way to remove the body of pathogens. Drinking enough water, we help the body to remove more mucus with the pathogens”, stated the doctors.

