Infected COVID-19 people specially spat before his death, in the face of the stranger at the train station…

Coronavirus-infected people manifest a completely different way: some are trying to warn other people about the danger of becoming a victim of a dangerous infection while others operate on the principle “if ill I suffer you.”

One such sad case tells the Australian edition of the News.com.au.

The reporter witnessed as a passenger on one of the trains going from the railway station in the Thai capital of Bangkok, spat in the face of another traveler before boarding.

Later the body was found lifeless spit on the train at one of the next stops, says “life”.

The doctors did a test and it turned out that he was sick with coronavirus and did his deed, aware of his approaching end.

The police have established the identity of the deceased: it was the 56-year-old Anan Sahah. The man bought a ticket for the train from Bangkok to Narathiwat. During the investigation, the police found a video where you can see how Sahah spit into another passenger standing alongside him in the queue for tickets.

Before boarding Sahah passed a mandatory test for elevated body temperature, however, the passengers of the train told me that she had seen in the car he was coughing and went to the bathroom, where he vomited. Next to the bathroom and his body was discovered when the train stopped at intermediate stations.

The Director of the State Railways of Thailand Takun Intracom said that the authorities are trying to find the man spat the deceased, as it could be infected with a coronavirus. All who knew him, must immediately report this to the man as soon as possible sent to the hospital, the official said.

