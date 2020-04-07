Infected during a cruise elderly couple died from the coronavirus, holding hands (photo)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Заразившиеся во время круиза пожилые супруги умерли от коронавируса, держась за руки (фото)

Following the story of a couple from Florida Stuart and Adrian Baker, who died of coronavirus with a difference of six minutes, it became known that in the U.S. state of Mississippi in the hospital is a 72-year-old spouses Jerry and Frances Williamson, happily lived in marriage of 50 years. They died caused by a coronavirus complications holding hands — also with a difference in six minutes.

According to the publication Metro, the Williams contracted COVID-19 on a cruise ship — which, not called. Seniors loved to relax on cruises, though repeatedly sick after them. As you know, the risk of catching some kind of infection in a confined space liner, always was high enough. Usually, however, Jerry and Francis quickly recovered. This time it was much more serious, and the couple didn’t realize the scale of risk.

During the funeral the coffin Williamson was covered with the flag of the United States, because for a long time he served in the Navy. His wife was a medical worker.

Jerry and Frances had two children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Заразившиеся во время круиза пожилые супруги умерли от коронавируса, держась за руки (фото)

Maria Batterbury

