Infected with coronavirus model reported a strange sound from the lungs

The Paris model Intan Clement infected COVID-19, said that her lungs began to emit a strange sound when breathing. About it reports Yahoo News Australia.

As noted, in mid-March, 30-year-old Clement noticed a mild cough, but not paying attention to him, went to the ski resort of Vallauris, in 670 km from Paris. There is a feeling of the model deteriorated, the cough intensified.

She said that during respiration heard a strange sound in the lungs. She turned on the video message to the doctor, he suggested that she just had a cold and prescribed her paracetamol.

20 Mar Clement still went to the clinic, where she was diagnosed with the coronavirus after which was hospitalized.