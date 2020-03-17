Infected with coronavirus Tom Hanks left the hospital

American actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, who found the coronavirus, have been treated and left the hospital.

This was reported by CNN, a representative of the actor.

Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks

After the couple spoke about his diagnosis in Instagram, they had been in the hospital for five days. Now Tom and Rita live in a rented house in Australia, where they settled for passing a two-week quarantine.

Also on his page in Instagram Hanks occasionally shared with fans the news. The actor showed what feeds on quarantine.

The Free Press previously reported that the Hollywood actress of Ukrainian origin Olga Kurilenko became infected with the new coronavirus Chinese COVID-19. About this star told on his page on Instagram on March 15, adding that it hurts for almost a week.

