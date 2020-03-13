Infected with coronavirus Tom Hanks talked with their fans

By Maria Batterbury

Зараженный коронавирусом Том Хэнкс пообщался со своими фанатами

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks, who has previously admitted that he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the coronavirus during a trip to Australia, again communicated with their fans in Instagram. 63-year-old actor thanked the Australian doctors and all those who care about them with his wife. And confirmed that they are in isolation, so as not to spread COVID-19 further, since there are “those for whom it can lead to very serious illnesses.”

“There are things we all can do to survive is following the advice of experts and taking care of oneself and others, isn’t it?”, — he wrote. His post, he accompanied the fresh from quarantine.

Meanwhile, in the quarantine are now the king and Queen of Norway Harald V and Queen Sonja, who returned home after a state visit to Jordan. Thus the couple follow the rules established by the Norwegian government.

Tests for coronavirus also gave the king and Queen of Spain Philip VI and Letizia. This decision was taken after Leticia during a meeting with one of the women Ministers kissed her. It later emerged that the Minister at that time was already ill COVID-19.

Coronavirus, meanwhile, discovered the wife of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Sophie grégoire-Trudeau. She feels satisfactorily. Trudeau himself had isolated themselves.

Maria Batterbury

