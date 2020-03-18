Infected with coronavirus Tom Hanks was released from the hospital

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Photo: Getty Images

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks along with wife Rita Wilson was discharged from the hospital.

That the parents have recovered from infection with a coronavirus, on his page on Instagram said their son Chet Hanks.

Quick recovery of my relatives, they are no longer in the hospital. Of course, they are still in quarantine, but I already feel much better. So that’s a relief,” commented Chet.

Celebrities in quarantines in a rented house in Australia. It is not specified how much time they’ll spend in isolation, pischet edition of the Hollywood Reporter.

Recall that on 12 March, Tom Hanks announced that he and his wife was diagnosed with coronavirus. This was the star of the film “the Green mile” told personally in social networks. The couple were in Australia for examination and isolation. In Australia, Hanks went on to star in the new film about Elvis Presley.

Meanwhile coronavirus infection was diagnosed with the actors Olga Kurylenko, Idris Elba, Christopher Chivu.