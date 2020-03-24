Infected with coronavirus Ukrainian star was immediately taken to the hospital

By Maria Batterbury

Successful in Hollywood Ukrainian actress Ivanna Sakhno, sick coronavirus and treated first at home, was urgently hospitalized. Her condition worsened, so decided to put her in the hospital under constant supervision of doctors.

This was told herself Ivanna, post a photo from the hospital in Instagarm. She assured that she will be okay, take care of her. Also, the actress addressed the subscribers with the request to observe the rules of hygiene, washing hands often and staying home.

“Remind, continue to be home and to wash their hands. This thing is nasty and you don’t want her as those around you. I’m under control, took care of me, “wrote Ivanna.

Olga Kurylenko beaten the virus, is recovering at home and enjoy socializing with a young son.

