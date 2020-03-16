Innocent kiss nearly ruined six-month child

Innocent kiss nearly ruined six-month-old child from the United States. This publication reports the Daily Mirror.

February 17, 36-year-old resident of the U.S. state of Pennsylvania Stephanie shady noticed on the person of the son of Lincoln strange red spots and bubbles. After a few hours they started to increase in size and covered half of the face of the child. The baby was crying from the pain so my parents rushed him to a local hospital.

The doctors said that the cause of ulcers on the boy’s face was the contact with a person who has suffered from herpes. Doctors said that the virus was passed on to the baby as a result of the kiss.

“We don’t know who and when could kiss our child, but because of this huge stains and bubbles covered almost half his face, filled with pus and caused unbearable pain to our son,” said shady.

Lincoln was taken to the emergency Department, prescribed antibacterial cream and immediately discharged. However, the virus did not retreat, and soon the child was prescribed antibiotics. The doctors admitted that herpes is very dangerous for children under the age of six months. According to statistics, every third of cases of herpes the baby dies.

Lincoln remains under the supervision of otolaryngologists. The virus has caused serious complications in the organs of hearing, which can lead to deafness.

The boy’s mother appealed to the public in social networks. She urged all parents to keep track of who and when he kisses their children to them did not happen what happened with her son.

Herpes simplex virus is not dangerous for an adult, however, can harm infants and young children, and people with weakened immune systems. In infants the herpes symptoms besides the rash, include fluctuations in body temperature, drowsiness, seizures, shortness of breath. If not treated in time, can be fatal.