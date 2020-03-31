Instagram: Aya Nakamura certified platinum and gold for Diary and Whine Up !

Share on Facebook

On Monday 30 march, Aya Nakamura discovers a nice surprise on Instagram ! It has been certified platinum and gold for his pieces, Diary and White Up. MCE tells you more !

She takes it all ! Aya Nakamura can be very proud of it ! Nobody can move to the side of her greatest hits, ” Djadja “, “Dowry” or even ” Pookie “. Not even you !

Indeed, the songs of the singer are everywhere ! First, in the most important film festivals. Moreover, it had to go up on stage for the edition 2020 of Coachella !

But also in bars, on the airwaves and on the screens ! Even Rihanna listen to his titles ! This is not all ! His tracks are also in the street, especially in this period of containment !

In short, a video became viral on the web ! An entire neighborhood, whose residents were on balconies, dancing on the music “Pookie” in order not to get bored !

Thus, it is not for nothing that Aya Nakamura has been certified triple decks for 300 000 sales of his album “Nakamura” in September 2019. But the rewards don’t stop there !

Aya Nakamura thanked his fans

In fact, the tornado Aya Nakamura is still surfing on the wave of success ! The proof ! It takes everything in its path, especially the rewards !

As well, the young woman discovers a nice surprise on this Monday, march 30 ! Then she went to her usual on Instagram, the interpreter of “Pookie” gets a nice gift.

Yes, she is a certified ! And, on two occasions ! First, it re!ilo a disc of platinum for his song ” Diary “. But also gold for its title ” Whine Up! “

Then, Aya Nakamura would like to thank its fans in its Story. For his platinum record, the singer says : ” But this is very cool stuff, thanks for all 🙏 “

For his second piece, it wrote : ” Oh my its 😆🥳… this is the big party ! “ In any case, this is a good news that will comfort her during this confinement period !