Instagram: Camelia Jordana isolates to prepare for a new album !

It is not all the same way ! On Instagram, Camelia Jordana, she, withdrew to prepare her new album. It tells you more.

As you all know, it is confined with us for some time due to the coronavirus. Then one deals as you can !

For the singer Camélia Jordana, it is out of the question to rest ! In fact, the star published a photo on his account Instagram.

Also, it states in the caption that she is currently working on his next album. ” Just so you know ” adds the singer.

On its publication we guess that the young woman is Biarritz. And it has preferred to work on his next album, rather than let it go to the challenges of Instagram.

Good news for the fans ! In fact, the star had marked his return on the music scene last February.

She instead chose to orient his career towards the cinema in the past two years. Moreover, it had resurfaced with a new style in his latest piece Easy.

Instagram : Camelia Jordana announces his new album

However, we do not know for the moment. Moreover, with the confinement, all outputs will be off.

Otherwise, on Instagram, the stars also share their daily lives. Now, that we are all at home, we try to take care of as we can !

Some stars even try a few challenges. And yes ! The celebrities get bored. Like us !

For example, the football players have launched the StayAtHome Challenge, version football, of course, The principle is fiddling with the toilet paper. Too easy !

Other stars involved with their children. Such as Kylie Jenner and Travis, who make cakes with their daughter.

The other hand, we have those who are already preparing their outfits for the reopening of the world. Because yes, there will be a life after all that ! And we can’t wait !