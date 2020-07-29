Pictures of meaningless objects collected by the authors of the account in Instagram Ugly Design. Are page friends-designers from Switzerland – Jonas Nyffenegger and Sebastian Mathis.

Pay attention to the ugly things they started in 2013, when he visited the Milan furniture fair where they impressed the imagination bathroom in the style of the sofa. Since that time, Jonas and Sebastian began to compete, who from them will find an example nieponice design.

In 2016, the friends began to publish the collected pictures in Instagram. Since then, their account was signed by more than 580 thousand users. The authors are sure that the blog became popular because their content is beautifully ugly. However, Jonas and Sebastian believe that ugly really inspiring. Sebastian, for example, generally believed that many of their items is good. He admitted that he would burst into tears if things just disappeared – without them the world would be unbearably boring.

“We want to share an alternative aesthetics is not the same type of things people post on Instagram, the authors of the other accounts. The more ugly the better. First we considered the ugliness in design as something wrong and tried to classify these defects according to the criteria that we were taught at University. Gradually we began to notice the uniqueness in this nieestetyczne aesthetics, and we no longer believe that bezopasnosti is something negative”, – said Jonas.