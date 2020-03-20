Instagram is inspired by Snapchat and is launching the ephemeral messages !

Share on Facebook

The social network Instagram comes to know that he was going to once again copy Snapchat by launching ephemeral messages

The pro Snapchat will no doubt shout conspiracy and “lack of personality” on the side of Instagram. Indeed, the latter comes to know that he was going to launch the messaging ephemeral, just like the network logo on the yellow background.

Except that it is, for the latter, in his trademark since very long years. But after getting “stung” the idea of the stories, Instagram will therefore also extend the idea of the messages that self-destroy.

But how will he walk ? Phoneandroid just give the answer in leading his investigation. However, if they were able to know the functioning of this new system, it is in part thanks to Jane Manchun Wong.

It is a specialist who, based on the info from the source code, was able to make a first demo of the new messaging to Instagram.

Also, by posting a video on his Twitter account, the wife was entitled to a response from Insta, giving it almost right.

Instagram is like Snapchat, or almost

In fact, a few hours after having shown what would be the new e-mail Instagram, Jane had the right to a response from them. The social network, making him know that she was not quite right in what she said:

“We always try d’to improve your e-mail. This functionality is still at the beginning. The tests have not started ! “

In short, this new e-mail could not be like this that showed Jane a few hours ago.

It will therefore have to be very patient, and have an official demo from Instagram to learn more. This is great. In fact, we have all the time to show us the patient. Because, we remind you, we need to stay with us for several days to combat the Covid-19.