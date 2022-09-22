Instagram is testing a new post sharing feature

Spread the love

Instagram will test a new function of post sharing.

Instagram has confirmed that it is testing a post-sharing feature similar to Facebook and Twitter, which have had it since their debut.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra has spotted the share arrow on the profile of Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri.

No official announcement has been made, but Instagram has confirmed the news to the specialized site TechCrunch: We are exploring this possibility, [it would work] in the same way that we can currently share posts in stories.

< p class="e-p">We want to do this so people can share what's important to them, and so people who create original content get credit for their work, a spokesperson for Meta told TechCrunch, adding that the function would soon be tested with a small number of people.

It is expected that these shares will be displayed in a separate tab of the user's profile .

Recently, Instagram attempted some configuration changes by displaying full-screen videos and photos to compete with its big rival, TikTok. But the social network backtracked after a petition asking Instagram to stop trying to look like TikTok, shared by Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner among others, circulated widely online.

