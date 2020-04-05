Instagram: Jul certified the single platinum for his title Dybala with Maes !

Share on Facebook

This Friday, 3 April, the title “Dybala” of Jul and Maes is certified platinum with more than 30 million equivalent streams.

The title “Dybala” Jul, featuring with Maes, was certified platinum on Friday 3 April. The two rappers can be proud of them ! MCE tells you more.

Each piece of Jul becomes a real tube ! Yes, we do this more in the rap game ! With his own style, the artist from Marseille has been able to make a huge place in the French musical landscape.

Moreover, the latter gets the first position of the biggest sellers of French rap in the beginning of the year 2020 ! In short, the interpreter of “Beuh Magic” has not the time to laugh !

In only 6 years, the artist takes all in its path ! You love them or hate them, no one can dispute his ability to work. He does the household ever his efforts !

In short, the rapper from Marseille has released 19 albums during the last few years. Or three albums per year ! A real record in its midst ! Moreover, the latter has sold over 4 million albums !

And we must believe that Jul links the success ! In this Friday, 3 April, the artist and his collaborator, Maes discover a very nice surprise despite this confinement period !

Jul combines the rewards

This Friday, January 17, Maes released his new album, ” The last guys “. Moreover, her fans found several artists on this project, as Ninho on ” Remote “, but also Booba, with ” White “.

And of course, the must-see Jul also raises his voice on this album ! As well, the latter is working with Maes for the song ” Dybala “. And this title proved a massive hit immediately !

The proof ! The two artists receive an award for the title ” Dybala “. In fact, these last two receive the platinum this Friday, April 3, after two months of operation !

Yes, the featuring between Jul and Maes is certified with 100,000 copies sold. In short, it is a very beautiful performance !

Moreover, it is the third award for Maes with his last album. In fact, the latter also receives the platinum disc for “White” and ” Remote !