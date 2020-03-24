Instagram: Jul unveils a first extract Or which will be released on march 26 !

Instagram: Jul dévoile un premier extrait de Sousou qui sortira le 26 mars !

Instagram: Jul dévoile un premier extrait de Sousou qui sortira le 26 mars !

In these difficult times, the good news are rare. However, Jul account well boost the morale of the troops with as Or !

You expect it to ? It’s finally back ! On the 26th of march next, Jul swing Or his new song. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

For more than a week, the entire country is on break. As announced by the president of the Republic, it is now forbidden to leave his home.

While the Covid-19 spreads, strict measures are to be observed. Also, any output which is not justified is punishable by a fine of 135 euros.

For some, it is a real hell. The weather points to his nose, but he must stay at home !

Farewell terraces and walks in the park under the spring sun. Confined to the house, we need to find something to keep busy.

It is here that Jul comes in ! To the delight of his fans, the rapper from Marseille reserve a very nice surprise.

On the 26th of march next, it will swing then a whole new piece ! What a morale booster for the troops.

Jul made his big return with Or

It is on Instagram that Jul has announced. In 2 days, Or will be available on all platforms.

Also, a small preview is already available on the social network rapper. What happiness !

Happier than ever, fans of Jul have not hidden their joy. Under the post, the messages are counted by hundreds !

“It still is going to lay us a jewel” , ” do You personally deal with the blood ! I’m serious, impatient, “” She really looks too good.”

It is necessary to say that the rapper from marseille is very appreciated by the public. At each appearance, he made a real hit.

In the space of a few years, the inventor of the sign was absolutely brilliant. Now, Jul is therefore one of the pillars of French rap.

Rendez-vous the 26th of march next, to discover the new killer !

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
