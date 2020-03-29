Instagram: Jul unveils a new brand new song to his fans that validate !

JuL announced the good news to his fans ! In fact, tomorrow, the artist released a new song he just posted the preview !

Jul had promised… He has done ! In fact, the rapper from Marseille had already stated to his fans that he was going to pull out several pieces during the confinement ! The good news of the day !

Jul, does not make promises in the air ! In fact, there are few, the latter had stated to his subscribers on Instagram that the release date of his album was delayed ! Despite that, the man was still a surprise !

In fact, the rapper had said that he was going to pull out several pieces (which is not included in his next album) ! What to bring joy to the many fans of the artist during the containment difficult !

So, this Sunday, march 29, 2020, JuL posted the excerpt of a piece, stating that he was going to come out tomorrow if his fans wanted ! Obviously, its community has shown unanimous !

JuL announces the release of a title unheard of for tomorrow

Internet users are likely to have “liked” his post ! Indeed, the publication of Jul in question has already thousands of likes ! Ditto for the comments, people weren’t stingy with compliments !

MCE TV you have, therefore, selected a few comments from fans of Jul ! ” Go out this sound, of course, that we want ! We’re waiting for it to brighten up our day during this confinement ! “

Or even : “Yes !!!! Best news of the day ! Out we this its fast!!! I’m looking forward to tomorrow just to hear it! It the air just too heavy ! Thank you Jul to make us happy during this difficult time !

And we can read on the social network of Jul ! It will let you listen to the extract in question below … And then wait, as do we, that the title so ! Pplayed only a few hours, good luck !

Maria Batterbury

