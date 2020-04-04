Instagram: M Pokora becomes a pro slam dunk on NBA 2K !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, M Pokora once again proves to his fans that he is very good at the video game NBA 2K20. This is the pro of slam dunk !

During the containment, M Pokora improves on the video game NBA 2k20. He became the pro of slam dunk and proves to his fans on his account Instagram. MCE gives you more details.

Flashback. At the end of February, M Pokora live a nightmare ! Because of the pandemic of the sars coronavirus, the singer has to cancel a tour of the Pyramid Tower. While he has worked like crazy for his fans, he becomes crazy.

In fact, the young dad sees red ! In a first time, the artist carries on his account Instagram. The latter does not understand why the government is taking all the security measures !

Today, M Pokora is no longer angry ! While the Covid-19 affects 1 million people in the world, the interpreter of “our acts missed” regrets his remarks virulent !

Moreover, the latter is confined with his girlfriend, Christina Millian, and her little boy Isaiah. And ido believe that the singer is radiating happiness with her little family !

Instagram: M Pokora kills the boredom

Thus, M Pokora is all the occupations imaginable to kill the boredom ! Also, this one shows all his activities to his fans on Instagram.

After s‘to be dyed her hair pink and have shot several videos on TikTok, the young dad falls back into childhood ! In fact, the artist turns his console to improve the game in NBA 2k20.

Yes, M Pokora has never hidden his passion for basketball ! Even ifhe turned to the football youngest, he still is a true fan of the NBA. And he proves it on Instagram !

In fact, the darling Christina Millian enjoys having some time during the period of confinement to play the video game. And we must believe that the artist is a real pro of slam dunk !

In fact, the father of Isaiah is sharing its most beautiful baskets in his story Instagram. And the least we can say is that this last seems to be very proud of him. And he was right !