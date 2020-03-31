Instagram: Maitre Gims sharing a moment of complicity with Kaaris !

Yesterday evening, the artists Maitre Gims and Kaaris made a live together on Instagram ! A live follow-up by more than 20 000 users !

Like all the French, Maitre Gims and Kaaris are confined to their homes ! Thus, yesterday, the two men have killed the time together… MCE TV tells you more !

Difficult to find something to entertain all day ! In fact, with the containment, a lot of people get bored… However, this is not the case of Maitre Gims.

In fact, yesterday, Gims has taken advantage of a free time to call a friend of his…. A friend who is none other than Kaaris ! In fact, the two artists agree super well !

Thus, the two men spoke of all during a live Instagram particularly followed ! In fact, more than 20 000 people gathered in front of their phone mobile to listen Maitre Gims and the rapper from Sevran !

Maitre Gims and Kaaris talks about containment, and fatherhood

During this live Maitre Gims and Kaaris talked about a lot of thing ! In fact, the two men are first and foremost a dad and therefore in confinement with their children ! The subject has therefore been put on the table !

In fact, Gims has asked where was the daughter of the rapper of Sevrai. To which the latter replied that she was asleep already for a long time ! “It is 23h anyway… We are the layer to 19 hours for it to stop doing stupid things ! Joked Kaaris !

The two men then talked about the containment ! I am in containment in Marrakech so for me it goes ! There is the containment also here, but I think that this is not the same as in Franc where it is when even the warmer air ! “ Said Gims !

Remarks confirmed by his interlocutor ! “Here (in France) it became a big psychosis ! Everyone becomes paranoid ! The last time in the street, a guy said to me hello… I psychoté I told myself that it was crazy ! “

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
