Instagram model undressed on the street in order to fight coronavirus (photo)

The rapid spread of the coronavirus in the world, not only scares doctors and presidents, but even far from the political battles of citizens.

One of them is Instagram model Samantha Gangwer, on the page which was signed by more than 500 thousand users were so scared to show on TV people in masks that he decided once again to remind the countrymen of the need to wear masks and wash hands thoroughly, writes CDM.

For this fearless girl decided to arrange a photo session in underwear at the Central streets of new York and in its course to encourage people to follow the personal hygiene to protect against disease.

“Wash your damn hands”, — she wrote on the plate and went with her to times square.

Many new Yorkers and visitors (especially male), thanked her for the reminder, though their girlfriends were more cold and expressed the opinion that Samantha would be better to dress like a nun or a nurse — so the credibility of her words would have more.

However, the girl didn’t notice the smirk detractors, because its main goal is to save the inhabitants of the United States from coronavirus — certainly worth the effort.

