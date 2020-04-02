Instagram: Rohff announces the release of a new sound “All away” !

Share on Facebook

On his account Instagram, Rohff announces her big return to music with a new sound “All away” which will be released on April 3, 2020.

For the sake of his fans, Rohff announces the release of its new title “All away” on the 3rd of April next. On Instagram, his fans are impatient to discover it ! ERM you reveals more.

It’s official ! Rohff is really back in the rap game ! Yes, that last one was quite absent these last few years ! In fact, the rapper had been sentenced to 5 years in prison.

The reason for this ? ” Violence, aggravated “. Remember, the latter had assaulted several sellers of one of shops Unküt, the mark of his rival Booba. The events unfolded in 2014 !

In any case, Rohff ensures that it is in the past. While his sentence is served, the latter wants to leave his demons court behind him ! Thus, the French rapper dedicates himself to his musical career !

Besides, he had surprised his fans after he removed his electronic bracelet in February ! In fact, he unveiled the clip of ” 9+4=13 “, one of the titles of his album Supernatural. But it does not stop there !

Rohff is back in the rap game

In short, he wants to make up for lost time ! Moreover, Rohff has never been so close to his fans, since the end of his incarceration ! On social networks, it is very present !

Thus, it wants to make pleasure to its audience. Therefore, it reserves a big surprise ! Yes, the French rapper finally plans to release his title “All away” on the 3rd of April ! He is impatient !

Moreover, it is on Instagram that Rohff announces the good news to his fans ! ” New Banger !!!! #Tousàlabri !!! The 3 Of April !! After #TasCapté #Solo#Jamais2sans3#LeRohffinementContinue#chlorohffquineMusic 🔥🔥🔥 “

And the rapper doesn’t lose his sense of humor in spite of the health crisis ! Himself recognizes to be very motivated. As well, the last one ends the legend of its publication. “It was not necessary to release me you got picked up 😡 “, rigole-t-il.

In any case, his fans are thrilled ! ” It’s been a year that we are waiting 😂 “, ” The Rohffinement continues… oh, damn how I look forward 💥🔥 “, ” He does not want to stop 😂 “, ” You come back without joke padré 🙏💪🏼 “, one can read under the picture !