Instagram: the boss advises not to use too many the application !

The boss of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has given his opinion on the use of the application ! Thus, it should be published only once per day

As well, during an interview for NBC, Adam Mosseri, explained his report to the app Instagram. He entrusts, therefore, that it is limited to one advertisement per day. Therefore he said ” I think it’s ok to settle for a post… But young people don’t think so… It looks like they force themselves to do that. “

It continues with the same idea : “Do not multiply publications on Insta. I can’t do this kind of thing. “But this may well change in the life of the user ? The boss of Instagram continues with his explanations throughout the interview.

Thus, he speaks of the mistakes made by Facebook. Instagram thus avoids to do the same. He said : “people feel better on Instagram. Probably because this social network is more focused on things that are less contentious. “But he added that they are trying to arrange things on Facebook !

The boss of Instagram to repair the errors of Facebook !

It adds about Facebook : “We are investing to solve these problems. You can disagree with policy decisions or decisions that are application-specific. But the people who accuse us today of not having good intentions (…) are simply not the facts. “

According to the boss of Instagram, things are changing so on Facebook. But they still receive criticism. They are accused of too capture the attention of users. A study, saying that young people have less sex because of social networks is also output there is little.

Thus, the social networks are trying to improve things. For example, we can know how much time we spent on Insta. This is called the ” be digital” . This should limit some of the depressions. In fact, people are depressed because of the networks.