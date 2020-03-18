“Insults hurt my feelings”: Britney Spears is being bullied in the Network

Britney Spears. Photo: Getty Images

Singer Britney Spears has touched on the topic of cyberbullying. Lately, Spears has become increasingly faced with a negative review.

Many have criticized the series of photos celebrity in a white swimsuit in which she posed on a red background. Netizens have accused the singer of uniformity of images, despite the fact that in some scenes, the girl is depicted with her boyfriend Sam Asgari.

Britney said that the comments “really hurt her feelings.”