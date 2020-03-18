“Insults hurt my feelings”: Britney Spears is being bullied in the Network

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

"Оскорбления ранят мои чувства": Бритни Спирс столкнулась с травлей в Сети

Britney Spears. Photo: Getty Images

Singer Britney Spears has touched on the topic of cyberbullying. Lately, Spears has become increasingly faced with a negative review.

Many have criticized the series of photos celebrity in a white swimsuit in which she posed on a red background. Netizens have accused the singer of uniformity of images, despite the fact that in some scenes, the girl is depicted with her boyfriend Sam Asgari.

Britney said that the comments “really hurt her feelings.”

Reading all the bad reviews really hurt my feelings. You don’t have to say all these hurtful things to someone you don’t even know. This is a real bullying! Difficult times we are now experiencing, should teach us to be kind to each other,” the singer wrote.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
