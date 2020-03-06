Intelligent assistant Google Assistant will get the function for translating text

Intelligent assistant Google can translate web pages in 42 languages

Google is beginning to implement its function of reading the articles in the Google Assistant, which will read aloud web pages. It was announced back at CES in January and available globally, starting today, reports comments.ua.

To use this feature, users can simply say “Hey, Google, read this” or “Hey, Google, read this page” to Assistant read the text on the screen. The screen is also highlighted text that Assistant currently reads, so that users could follow them on the page that is read aloud. To go to another section, tap the screen. Or, if you are the type of people who listen to podcasts at double speed, you can also adjust the reading speed of Google Assistant for acceleration or deceleration term.

The function will also start with a live translation into 42 languages. The function will translate a web page into your preferred language and then read it aloud. Although it will surely be useful for those who may experience difficulties while browsing or reading on a small screen, it also looks like a much better solution to request Google Assistant recipe of any dish, and then some time to say “Next!”, planned to go to the next step.