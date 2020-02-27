Inter Milan vs Ludogorets: live streaming free for the Europa League

Inter vs Ludogorets. Forecast for the match of the Europa League (February 27, 2020)

We offer our forecast for the match of the Europa League, in which on February 27 Inter will receive Ludogorets. Do guests from Bulgaria have a chance? – the answer is in this material.

Inter Milan

“ Inter ” did not play this weekend due to safety concerns of fans and today’s match will also be held in the empty stands. In the first game, the Milan club had no problems with the champion of Bulgaria and beat today’s opponent with a score of 2: 0, for which we made a prediction.

In Serie A, the “ black and blue ” lost the first line and after 24 rounds took third place, recording 16 wins and 54 points in the asset, losing to Lazio after second defeat in the last match. Today , Galliardini , Martinez and Sensi will not enter the field .

Ludogorets

” Ludogorets ” Sunday could not beat Bulgarian Cup “Etara” (1: 1), tied with an outsider, and it’s a draw was the fourth in the last five rounds, which did not affect the leadership position ” eaglets ” who have 52 points and not a single loss for the current season.

In addition, the Greens have the best line of defense, which conceded just nine goals in 22 games. In today’s match, Anicet will not be able to enter the field .

Statistics

Ludogorets won away only 1 of their last 7 matches

In the last five home games, Inter scored an average of at least two goals

In 8 of the last 10 home matches, the Milan club missed

The last full-time match ended with the victory of Inter (2: 0)

Forecast

” Inter ” head and shoulders above today’s opponent and the score of the first game absolutely does not reflect the real balance of forces. We assume that guests are unlikely to be able to eliminate their game recession, while playing in empty stands will not affect the outcome.

Our forecast is the victory of Inter with the handicap (-1) and put it on the line of BC Parimatch with a coefficient of 1.73