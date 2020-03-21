Inter v Recreative live streaming free for the Girabola

Inter v Recreative. Forecast for the match of the championship of Angola (March 21, 2020)

We have prepared a forecast for the match “Inter” – “Recreative”, which will be held on March 21. Teams are not far from each other in the standings. What will be the outcome?

Inter

“Inter” scored 28 points and was able to settle on the eighth line, overtaking the nearest pursuer only in additional indicators. After a successful series of three victories, the team to Bernardin Pedrotou lost ground and now goes without victories for five games.

The last round took place against “Peter Athletic”, which occupies a leading position, and even on the road the club fought and was able to snatch a draw with a score 2: 2.

“Recreative”

“Recreative” is in poor condition, now the team is on the seventh line, ahead of the opponent in the fight by one point. On the road, the game of the wards of Enrique Kalistu leaves much to be desired, because they have not been able to win for five matches, and in three of them three goals have been missed, having answered only one.

The result of the last round was a draw with the club from the relegation zone of Kubango (1: 1).

Statistics

Inter at home lost one of five past games.

“Recreative” away is a series of five defeats.

“Inter” won in the last meeting in person on its territory.

Forecast

Today converge clubs that have a difference of only one point in the standings. “Recreative” at a loss loses in five matches in a row. Inter , in the walls of their own stadium, plays very confidently and goes almost without defeat. We think that teams for two will score at least three goals, and the “Interists” will be the winners solely because of the home field factor.

Our predictions are a total of more than (2) for 1.91 in Winline BC and Inter’s victory for 2.32.