International bird day: the funniest photos of birds

Wednesday, April 1, marks the international day of birds. A relatively new environmental festival aims to preserve species diversity and number of birds.

The holiday originated in the US in 1894, then came to Europe, and today, as part of the biological program of UNESCO “Man and biosphere” takes place in many countries.

In honor of the International day of birds LeMonade decided to collect the best pictures of birds from around the world.

