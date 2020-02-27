International polar bear day: pics of white beauties

Polar bear. Photo: interesnoff.com

Every year on February 27, the planet celebrates international polar bear day, which was established on the initiative of pbis (Potal Bears International) fighting for the preservation of the population of such a wonderful animal.

The main purpose of the Day is to disseminate information about polar bears and the attraction of public attention to the need for their protection. And to this date, traditionally, conservation and environmental organizations are preparing various public events and educational activities.

Also refers to the need to solve the problem of melting polar ice — the root cause of the threat of extinction of populations of polar bears. Another reason that threatens the life of polar bears, is the development of oil fields with subsequent environmental pollution.

The polar bear population living on the territory of Russia, Norway, Canada, Denmark (Greenland) and the United States of America (Alaska). These animals comfortable when the ambient temperature is minus 45 degrees and below: heat is retained by the fur and thick layer of subcutaneous fat.

Adult males usually weigh from 350 up to 550 kg. Females are on average smaller, from 150 to 300 kg.

According to rough estimates of scientists, today there are about 20-25 thousand individuals polar bears.

International polar bear day edition of LeMonade offers you to enjoy the photos of these lovely animals.

