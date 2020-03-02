[INTERVIEW] Barbara Pravi : Artist committed to the rights of women !

Share on Facebook

The singer Barbara Pravi is back ! The young woman is placed with ERM to discuss his new EP called “come Back for the winter!”

The singer Barbara Pravi came to discuss with the editorial MCE women, its rewrites, and especially from his new EP ! It tells you everything !

Barbara Pravi has recently released a new EP. Come back for the winter is made up of 5 titles. It is with his contagious good humour that she spoke to us about his career, and much more.

BARBARA PRAVI: “I AM ENGAGED BY THE FORCE OF THINGS, BECAUSE I AM A WOMAN. “

Since 2 years now, Barbara Pravi fact rewritings. In fact, his rewritings, dedicated to the day of the rights of women, have been on a cardboard : “Kid, the first rewrite I did, I already knew this song, I loved her very much. I loved this way to denounce the codes compared to men. Naturally, I said to myself, but as for me, I feel that we can do the same thing. “She says.

This year, the young woman plans to be back on 8 March, but this time with an original title : “I come back this year ! I have not written one, it was written to 5. I wanted it to be very accurate, very very accurate, I didn’t have the necessary perspective can be, to talk about it. And this is the first time that this is an original song, ” she says.

HIS NEW EP, BACK FOR The WINTER

Barbara Pravi, always smiling, we then spoke of his recent project, come Back for the winter : “The disk in itself, and he speaks a little bit of love. This is an EP of French songs only. I am re-focused on the music that I liked ” she explains. In this new project, Barbara has made up, a first for the artist. In this EP, she tells her story, journey, confides, and takes us with it : “I realized that I am part of the stories that I had lived there a long time. As to close the doors. “We she says.

In regards to his future projects, Barbara Pravi includes performances on stage very soon ! “I’m starting to make small dates this summer ! I have a festival on the 6th of June, I have a few dates in November also. The idea is that it settles in time. So I hope to have a tour rather to the end of 2020, early 2021. And then spring, summer, fall, winter, and all life ” is fun-t-it !

We hope so too ! Find the EP come Back for the winter on all the platforms of streaming.