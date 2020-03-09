[INTERVIEW] CARTMAN: “I’m enjoying this more and more ! “

Share on Facebook

The comedian Cartman is passed to the editor to present his first One-Man Show entitled ONE. MCE tells you !

Finally on stage ! Cartman, already known as a radio host and television invites you on the boards !

The comedian pulls out the wigs and the costumes, and you discover Nicolas Bonaventure. The opportunity for us to get back on his unusual career.

CARTMAN : I got into radio because I didn’t care not much of my days !

A genuine swiss army knife. Cartman for sure, is the radio host and tv. For others, it is the actor, the comedian or the singer Sébastien of patoche.

His name, he holds the well-known cartoon South Park. It is Cauet, with whom he has worked for a long time, who finds him this nickname.

Cartman has in particular worked a lot with Cyril Hanouna, and Arthur. Besides, they charbonnent still together today : it was a show that there is a lot that is called Friday, everything is permitted. I do a lot of other things with him. As Tourists !

HIS FIRST ONE-MAN-SHOW, ONE

A 41-year-old actor wants something different. He wants to talk to him, Nicolas Bonaventure, and his memories of youth : “I did the tour a little of everything that I have done. I’ve done a lot of characters, I put the wigs, and I have very little about me.

I said to myself, it would not hurt for once to speak of my life. “The program of the show so the 90’s !

It must therefore be assumed to be of nice references, such as the Club Dorothée, or even Zidane, Will Smith…

The facilitator wants to particularly engage with its audience : “it also allows me to create a link with the public which was a bit more hard to create before. As to the tv, on the radio, there is a barrier between the people and us. “He says.

A public Cartman is grateful to each representation. This same public has led to use a little more social networks ! “it has taken a dimension in my life that it didn’t before. Before, I was really just for photos ! “

Find Cartman at the Apollo Theater in Paris until 17 April, then on tour in France.