[INTERVIEW] CHANJE : “I quit school to rap “

Share on Facebook

On the 13th of February last, the young rapper Chanje out his EP Pacemaker. It is his second project. MCE says it all !

After having released his first EP ONI in 2018, the young vélizien Chanje is back.

It hits harder with Pacemaker, an EP containing 9 tracks. In Pacemaker, Chanje tells his story, and we discover where he grew up and what he’s been through.

OBJECTIK OBJ, WHERE IT ALL BEGAN

The rap has started very early to Chanje. In fact, the young man quickly knew what he wanted to do with his life. And to realize his dreams, he refused to waste any more time : “I was not very comfortable at the school, I was not very good either. I told myself if I can’t do that now, when I’ll be able to do it ? ”

Chanje was launched in this world of music, starting in a group, the Objectik OBJ : “I started with my group Aim Crew. I started, I had to have 11-12 years, with my guy Diez. We kiffait it, and then we met with artichokes records and Leo, my current manager. We met there 3-4 years, I think. I went in solo at the same time, on behalf of Chanje. “Says t-it.

His stage name Chanje, he holds a title of one of these musical influences. In fact, it is the title Changes, the rapper, the legendary Tupac : “at 12, I think, I think this is the song that put me a slap. This is the first piece of rap where I said to myself, okay, so this is it the rap ? And suddenly I’ve just picked up this blaz. “”He says.

PACEMAKER, THE NEW EP

For more than a year, Chanje worked on the EP Pacemaker. In each title, you can feel the honesty of these words. Chanje alternates between several themes, including the breakup. He mentions it in the title of the same name. If he tells his story, the rapper has not necessarily hidden message behind his lyrics : “I generally write what I can live with. If it can help someone, it is better ! ”

Concerning the following, Chanje to current projects: I am in the process of writing and recording, but I don’t know what form it’s going to take place. But now, there is something that happens after. Don’t miss the latest info on Chanje, you can follow him on his social networks. Find also his EP, on all platforms of streaming !