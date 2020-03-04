[INTERVIEW]: DAARA J FAMILY: “The emergency is education ! “

Share on Facebook

The duo senegalese Daara J Family, made up of Faada Freddy and Ndongo D, is spent at CSM to talk about music, education and much more !

Today, we speak to you of Daara J Family, a hip-hop group from Senegal. It is composed of two artists, Faada Freddy and Ndongo D !

MCE has had the pleasure to receive the duo of senegalese Daara J Family. Very popular in Africa, they come to us about their new album Yaamatele.

NDONGO D : “I believe that our music, for more than 20 years, she has changed a lot of thing. “

When we refer to their music, one can feel the passion of the duo Daara J Family. One more vocalist and the other rapper, they transmit by their text values. In fact, the subjects that deal with Faada Freddy and Ndongo D, directly affects the youth.

The music, the power of words to inspire or relieve : “I think the music today, she has a vocation that goes beyond the same, because as said, Faada, it is like a therapy. I believe that our music in any case, for more than twenty years, she has changed a lot of thing. And it also has changed people who may have had a different understanding of the culture. “Says Ndongo D.

Both having been educated by parents and teachers, this responsibility, to pass on the good word, seems to be a duty : “we talk a lot about education, because both our respective parents were teachers. So it is a bit like a legacy. And then we also talk about the environment in titles such as DNA. “Says Faada Freddy.

NDONGO D : “It will do better Steve Jobs ! “

Daara J Family has a lot of messages to pass on. Each title of the album Yaamatele discusses a topic, even if the addiction to screens, most often returns.

However, what one retains in the end, it is their ease and their strength to motivate the african youth : “I think that today the success, it is relative to each person. There are people who want to have the most beautiful car, and there are others who want to leave something to this world. It will have to do better than Steve Jobs. Better than Kagame, better than Cheikh Anta Diop, better than Sankara, better than Lumuba, etc, ” he says.

The album Yaamatele is available on all platforms of streaming, go for it !