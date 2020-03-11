[INTERVIEW] DANDYGUEL : I want to give the authenticity, the sharing

Share on Facebook

The rapper Dandyguel present to you his album True Stories ! The MC, also known as Blackphéno, is spent discussing the reaction MCE.

In his new album, Dandyguel gives us his True Stories. The MC also gives us beautiful collaborations.

True to himself, we find its warm sound and its different moods. MCE says it all !

DANDYGUEL : revealed by the ligue d’improvisation End of the Weak

For Dandyguel, it all started during the competition End of the Weak. In fact, it is his victory in this event, which will propel him into the world of rap: “I was revealed by the ligue d’improvisation End of the Weak, becoming champion of France in 2012. I thinks crazy. Because it has allowed me to exceed simply. “

A competition which he is very proud and happy to have participated. In fact, thanks to this competition, the doors are open: “to meet a lot of people in the middle, to have a network rap too. It was a trick of ouf for me and I keep super good memories ! “

With time, Dandyguel imposes, and continues to draw with the hand of a master to his career. Today, he presents his second album, true stories, in which he tells the story.

TRUE STORIES, THE SECOND ALBUM

The Blackpheno is well and truly back ! In this album, it evokes the themes, which is addressed to all, but a little more to his generation when, as in the title Open Space !

“I was as a recruitment consultant, I’ve done it for several years. After a while, I asked myself the question. That is what I pulled from it ? a lot of my friends posed the question. When the time is past, it is finished. For me, have to really think about what is done with it. ” he explains.

Besides, he prepares an unforgettable evening on the 12th of March, at the centre Babara in the 18th arrondissement of Paris: “my way of expressing myself, it is the live, this is how I like to do things. There is a show of sick ! It is archi in a hurry to be there ! “

Who knows, Dandyguel may be letting go of other dates soon ! So don’t hesitate to follow him on his social networks for more information.

True stories, available on all platforms of streaming.