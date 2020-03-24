[INTERVIEW] DORIA : “it must be that the girls are waking up ! “

Share on Facebook

Come to the discovery of the new feel to the rap Game, Doria ! Rising, she spoke to us about his career and his ambitions.

Doria, a young rapper originally from Nanterre, was released at the end of 2019 its first EP, called CDM.

The artist of 23 years, a veritable swiss army knife of music, was placed at MCE !

DORIA : get in the circle it was good, it was cool !

Before rapping, Doria was singing. Influenced by big names like Diam’s or even Booba, the Nanterrienne grew up in the music.

The rap has happened in his life a little later, when she realized that this style of music, adapting more to the messages that it wants to transmit.

Very quickly, she is spotted by the rapper Fianso. She then took part in an episode of the show web created and designed by the latter : get in the circle.

“It was cool ! I was a little stressed because there was in the world. A lot of guys in a dirty shed ! It was a real mood and it went well. People have kiffés. I have only had good feedback after. ” says t-it.

ITS FIRST PROJECT, The EP CDM !

CDM is presented in several parts. To each title, its theme, its fight, its originality. In fact, every title of this EP is split into 2 parts. 2 parties, 2 performances of the same universe.

“This is pretty short, it’s been eighteen minutes. It was a way to show what I knew to do on a limited amount of time. It is as small as a business card ! ”

In this EP, Doria evokes issues, which it feels legitimate to speak. “It is the topics that you find yourself in my life. I do not speak ever of things that don’t affect me personally. It speaks of the life of all the days, of betrayal, of progress. ”

Doria we also talked about Pochtar. Its title has over 900 000 views on YouTube. In this title, she speaks of it which remains the same. And this despite all the situations, complicated or not, that it has lived.

The rapper is ambitious, and wants the same dose of ambition for women, especially in the middle of the rap.

“Women have their place in the rap. In France, one of the codes, a priori. There are things that you have to break. It makes the walls alone ! There it is it is finished it is no longer in 1700 the guy, ” quips she.

Find CDM from now on all the platforms of streaming.