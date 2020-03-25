[INTERVIEW] JO PHENO: “I said to myself to do a real clip ! “

Share on Facebook

Jo Le Pheno came to see us at the writing to talk about his new album 60 boulevard Ménilmontant ! MCE says it all !

No doubt you have heard his name somewhere. Jo Le Pheno is back, it goes back to the roots with his first studio album, 60 boulevard Ménilmontant.

Introduction to the rapper of the banana, Jo Pheno ” 2020 “.

JO LE PHENO : “my career started with a delirium database. “

Burr. It is with this title that it became known to the general public. In Burr, Jo Pheno evokes the brutality.

In fact, its title has had a real impact. For his part, the message is passed : “I regret nothing, in any case. Today, we talk about more, but still not enough. I had a reason to do it, I think. “We he says.

Jo Le Pheno, this is Burr, but also many other titles : “Before that, I’ve done numerous clips like a Jackal’s attitude, a true jackal, the street, who have set their footprints. “

The ALBUM 60 BOULEVARD MÉNILMONTANT

A few weeks ago, the rapper from the neighborhood of the Almond released his first studio album. 60 boulevard Ménilmontant, he speaks with pride, and a little nostalgia.

“The title of my album, it comes from the place where I lived during my youth. In my album, I speak a little bit of everything. I’m talking about my current situation. The situation of the neighborhoods, of what is around me. A little bit of everything, it is vast. “

In the continuity of the promo of this album, Oj The Pheno has worked with director Francis Cutter. All of the two, presents us the clip of The Dutch. A Clip, at the height of an original title, and leading.

“It is a sound that I was really close to my heart. Because there were many people who loved this song. I am said to be a good one, takes a real clip ! I’m not going to spoil a cartridge like that!!! ”

It lets you enjoy the clip. Find the album 60 boulevard Ménilmontant on all platforms of streaming !