[INTERVIEW] KEVIN ELARBI : revising the classics become more fun !

The former actor of the series, Clem, Kevin Elarbi, came to present his book My crazy story. Kevin tells us about his crazy adventure !

On the occasion of the recent release of his book my crazy story, the writing spoke with Kevin Elarbi.

Always passionate about cinema, Kevin, went on to projects and success. Formerly an actor of the series, Clem and currently host of a podcast and author of the book, Kevin Elarbi says it all !

KEVIN ELARBI: “I think I arrived at the end of this that my character had to tell. “

Indeed, before being an author, Kevin Elarbi was an actor. And not just any series. It was one of the characters favorite of the series, Clem. Kevin has been part of the series for nearly 9 years : “It’s a series that I will keep forever in my heart. I would not have been able to do all what I do now if I hadn’t had the love of people for this series. “He confides.

“It was my choice to leave the series. I left also a large media group. I wanted to go into something more for adults, ” he Adds. And it’s done. Recently, Kevin Elarbi has released her first book ! In his book my crazy history, it treats of his passion, the cinema.

KEVIN ELARBI: “there are films of 1939 that are just as fun to watch as films of 2020 ! “

Kevin Elarbi does not lack to thank his friends, especially Lucy Lucas. The young woman had written the preface to the book : “Lucy is someone who taught me a lot accompanied in the idea of this book. It take more all my doubts on the phone, 4 pm, in the evening ! She wrote a preface quite extraordinary and very moving. “We all need a Lucy Lucas in our lives !

The message is clear : my crazy story is to read ! In addition, it caters to absolutely everyone : “This book is addressed to all people who want to learn more about the cinema” We ” he explains.

More reason to buy the book !