[INTERVIEW] KOFS: “Give the chance to young people ! “

The Rapper and actor KOFS is passed to the drafting of MCE to talk to us about his latest album “Health & Happiness” ! MCE says it all !

A few days ago, KOFS rocked her new album, Health & Happiness. A very ambitious project and at the height of his talent ! His career, his experience in the film Shouf and much more, Foued Nabba, of his true name, tells us.

KOFS: “WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CHOUF, This IS WHAT IS HAPPENING IN MY CITY, IN MY LIFE TOO. “

It all started at the age of 13 at a workshop on writing in his neighbourhood, to Marseille. It is a very young age that Kofs is interested in the words and in the world of rap : “there was a workshop writing to the district, after, thread needle, it is put in, it has continued to rap the first texts “he says.

But Kofs, is not only a rapper, this is a full-time artist. In fact, Foued is also an actor. In 2016, it has been awarded one of the main roles in the film Shouf : “The first thing square and film, it was Chouf. If more movies like Shouf I do not know, but in all cases the film where one takes of the actors, as did Karim Dridi (director of the Chouf), actors who come from the street, yes, there should be more. “”He says.

The themes discussed in the film are similar to those of its album, Health & Happiness. For the good and simple reason, that it is lived, daily, and most importantly, the reality of the neighborhoods.

SANTÉ & HAPPINESS, AN ALBUM WITH COLLABORATIONS OF MARK

And to support a project already well under way, Kofs has offered wonderful collaborations : “I’ve done a few collaborations. With Kaaris, Alonzo, Naps, and Kamelancien. I think that vis-vis of Kamelancien, it’s going to be a surprise.” Also, the clip Gentrified, in feat with Kaaris, is now available !

As regards the result, the marseille preparing for his first tour : “I’m yearning to go to meet my public, because I’m never going to meet,” he said.

The year 2020 promises to be good for Kofs, which will also be on the poster for a new film Tank ” North “. He will be alongside big names such as Gilles Lellouche, François Civil, or Adèle Exarchopoulos : “there will be concerts, videos, and music,” he Promises.

It is noted on our side !