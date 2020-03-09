[INTERVIEW] LYNDA : It’s just the butterfly that takes flight !

Share on Facebook

The young artist Lynda Shérazade, now signed to Polydor, is preparing the release of his first album, Butterfly. She went to see us !

Lynda Shérazade, you have surely heard in recent times, thanks to the actual success of titles Goodbye featuring with Dadju, or If you love me.

Very soon, she will release her first album entitled Butterfly. A pride, of which she speaks in the microphone of MCE !

LYNDA : “the perfect man ? It is not ! ”

Lately, we hear a lot about it ! Lynda has been on the rise even before the release of the first album ! The songs that the singer has already come out and clipés accumulate today millions of views on Youtube. The perfect man, If you love me, Goodbye… before-tastes that promise a lot of things : “what to expect from my album ? full of things, it really is a rainbow of color just like me ! “

Butterfly definitely deserves its name ! This album is also the transition to the Lynda of today, to a better version of herself : “the Lynda of today she has matured, she found herself musically. The Lynda of today she is more sure of herself, she knows what she’s really doing. “She says.

A singular style and a feather bright as the young Gargeoise uses to evoke themes, very little exploited. the image of the title’si you love me : “I wanted to evoke this theme, that of the woman who betrayed her rather than the man simply because, the logic is that it is all the time men who cheat and regret it. But we’re not talking about pretty women who cheat. And God only knows as there are many. “”She explains.

LYNDA : “the collaboration with Dadju was a highlight “

Force to evoke the success of the title Goodbye. Featuring with Dadju, Lynda speaks of his relationship of fraternity with the singer : “it is a friend but I would say that it is the family. This collab has been very rapid. The song is beautiful, the song has liked it, I expected not. It is true that it has made me a lot pleasure. “



The album Butterfly was not yet a launch date however, we strongly advise you to monitor social networks to Lynda for more news !