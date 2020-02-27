[INTERVIEW] Maë Defays, the new sensation of the Soul/Jazz to follow !

Share on Facebook

on the occasion of the recent release of his EP Whispering, ERM met with the talented Maë Defays ! It takes us into the world of the Soul !

At only 23 years old, Maë Defays is built and made a place in the world of the Soul.

MAË DEFAYS, The PERFECT BALANCE BETWEEN THE SOUL AND THE JAZZ

The music, it started very early, influenced by her large family of artist. On one side his grand-father, who is none other than Pierre Richard ! And on the other his parents. In fact, her mother was a dancer, and his father, jazz saxophonist ; “I started (in music) directly after the “baccalaureat” we she said. His identity and his voice make us think of his musical influences : “My musical influences are fairly diverse (…) I listened to a lot of New Soul, so the discography of Erykah Badu, D’angelo, Jill Scott. I also listen to a lot of music in the world, of Guadeloupe, because I am a native of this island ” says she. Recently, the young woman released her second EP. This second EP, Whispering, in French whisper, brings together 8 tracks including Balcony ! A title, in which the author, composer and interpreter, we will charm you with his voice and this clip warm !

MAË DEFAYS: “WHAT I LIKE WHEN I get ON STAGE, It IS to be ABLE TO SING MY LYRICS “

Maë Defays has already had the opportunity to do several performances on stage in France, but also beyond our borders. In fact, she was able to play in Africa : “I’ll be back in Togo and Benin. Of the countries in which I’ve done several concerts. I have a great memory, in particular of the concert I did at the French institute of Togo. There were more than 300 people. It was really a beautiful evening, ” she says. As worthy heir of Soul/Jazz French, Maë Defays is an artist full of ambition and energy to resell. To defend his beautiful EP, she is preparing a concert in Paris on 9 March, at the New Morning ! A date not to be missed for lovers of soul and jazz ! And between us, even if you’re not, this is the time to come and explore this bewitching world !

And who better than Maë Defays to welcome you there ?