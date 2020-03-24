[INTERVIEW] SISTERS BERTHOLLET: “you play Vivaldi for always ! “

Share on Facebook

MCE has received in its premises Camille & Julie Berthollet ! The two sisters came to talk about their album Our 4 seasons ! It tells you everything !

Camille and Julie Berthollet are back. In fact, young women continue to impress each year, and in 2020, they serve us of the great Vivaldi !

In the full promo, it are spent talking to us about this fifth album, Our 4 Seasons dedicated to the Italian composer !

Julie Berthollet : “the meeting with our instruments happened very early. “

It is since childhood, the sisters Berthollet are passionate about the 4 seasons of Vivaldi. In fact, the first concert that they attended him paid him homage.

“We had 2 and 3 years. We saw the instruments in a concert at the castle of Annecy. Sitting on the ground, one was tiny before. We found it amazing ! So, I said, I absolutely want to do the violin. And Camille, she had flashed on section cello at right remembers Julie. “

Very quickly, the sisters Berthollet past concerts and performances. “We’re used to doing a lot of gigs for years. Therefore, the middle one is accustomed to. It is the media that was more new. “

But it is the victory of Camillus, in the show signs and Wonders, which will cause the momentum of popularity.

“Signs and wonders, and I’ve lived in several steps. First there was the recording. And dissemination has been four months after. When I won the contest, I was so happy, because it was a jury that I really admire. ”

Camille Berthollet : “there are still so many things that we want to do ! “

One plays the violin and the other cello. The album of the sisters from switzerland to france, Our 4 seasons, is an original version of the 4 seasons of Vivaldi. Because of this, they have nice collaborations ! The sisters have composed 4 tracks with Joyce Jonathan, Ycare and Foé.

In fact, the novelty, this is Julie we hear singing : “Julie sings the song that she has written entirely. This album is very personal ,it may be the one that we like better. “

Therefore, with these four pop songs, Camille and Julie open up to other styles of music. They want to give classical music to the taste of the day ! A challenge highly raised !

They will have the opportunity to make representations very soon ! For all information, visit their website or on their social networks !