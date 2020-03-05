[INTERVIEW] SULTAN : “I had more desire to make music “

Share on Facebook

He is back ! The rapper Sultan, his real name Soultouane, is back on the front of the stage with his mixtape Eternal Challenger !

After a long absence, the Sultan is back on the front of the stage. Recently, Soultouane his real name, has released a mixtape, Lord Challenger Part 1.

Microphone MCE, Sultan explained the reasons for his absence. In addition, he speaks to us about his career, his music and especially the projects he’s working on at the moment.

SULTAN : “When I was young, it was the great era of the fonky family, IAM, NTM…”

For Sultan, the rap began when he was 10 years old. In fact, this passion for rap, he owes to his big brother : “I was a fan of my big brother, who was already a music. I tried to reproduce his career. “He says.

In addition to the influence of its big brother, the Sultan has, in particular, grew up in the era where rap groups, were at their climaxes : “when I was young, it was the great era of the Fonky family, IAM, NTM, there were Lunatic, Mafia K’1 Fry. And so all this, it were my influences as a young man. “”He says.

Sultan noted with the title betrayal, a response to the known title of Diams, Confessions Night : “this song has made me aware of the Internet. It was the great time where the internet began to develop. And the piece that propelled me to the front of the stage, it was 4 star, the sides of Rohff. “Remembers he.

However, it also goes back to Sultan for his collaborations with Psy 4 Rime and the Team BS. In fact, in 2014, the Sultan comes out of this project with La Fouine, Sindy, and the rapper Fababy.

SULTAN : “this mixtape, it is a way to get back in the bath”

The rapper originally comorian remember all of even, that the Team BS has never been a group : “there are many people who think that it is a group, but this was really not a group in fact. It was really a joint project. For the people who are disappointed, because I know that there are a lot of people who expected a second album. But now, unfortunately, this was not a group. “”He says.

Today Sultan presents his mixtape ! His goal today, re-create an audience : “the goal is to return to the front of the stage, where the challenge, eternal challenger ! “His mixtape is free, and available on all platforms.