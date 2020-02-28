[INTERVIEW] T-RAPI : “GIMS and Booba, come on and stop your bullshit!!! “

Share on Facebook

You have probably heard on your radio recently… T RAPI, the author of the title “BADABOU” is spent at MCE !

It is in 13 years that T RAPI discovered a passion for music. The young rapper is now enshrined as one of the most promising artists of his generation. MCE tells you more !

T RAPI, OF DJ A RAPPER, COMPOSER

BADABOU. It is with this gimmick very attractive as T RAPI became known to the general public. This title, very relayed by the radios, the propels, from one day to the next, towards the front of the stage : “It is a delirium. When we composed the prod, the melody came to me in the head, and I started to hum ” he explains.

However, T Rapi enrolled in the rap game for a long time. In fact it all started with the help of JR O Chrome. The rapper is known to have been part of the mythical group of the Sexion Assault.

After having got wind of the talent of his talent, he has proposed a collaboration: “JR is a guy simple, hyper, nice, quiet. When I spoke with him, he told me if you have something to offer me, there are no worries. He put me at ease. When I heard that, it is not entered into the ears of a deaf man ” has fun there.

It was a little to the former DJ, who is immediately put to work. And taf’s payroll, its track “leave the area” works, and has more than 500 000 views on Youtube. Today, he is about to release an album, the title of which Badabou is the first single.

T-RAPI : “GIMS AND BOOBA, I THINK it WOULD be The IDEAL “

When asked what artists he was working, T Rapi goes straight to the point : “I would love to reconcile the two rappers and do a featuring with them. GIMS and Booba ! I think it would be ideal.

it would be a piece of hyper-heavy. GIMS, Booba, stop your bullshit, come, reconcile you, and it is a feat all three of them, and we will kill you guys ” lance-t-il. T Rapi mentions, among others, belgian singer Angèle or even Pascal Obispo.

Before discovering his album, the editorial team has to listen to Badabou !

So, you bet how much that the title will remain in mind for a whole day ?