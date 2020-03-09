[INTERVIEW] USKY : “artist, dark hovering that mixes love and violence “

Share on Facebook

The rapper Usky presents to us the season III of its project Golden Gate. From which it takes its name, his career, his projects… he tells us everything !

The rapper Usky is spent in MCE on the occasion of the promotion of his new project Golden Gate Season III.

His new album consists of 14 titles. In each of them, Usky offers different registers and a variety of collaboration.

USKY : an artist that does not surprise, he is an artist who does nothing

The first reflex that we have had, has been this question : why Usky ?

A question that has a bit of fun rapper, definitely, because it reminds him of good memories : “my name it comes from the dog, but it is a little deeper than this. Of course, this is because it has had the side blue eyes, there was the studio side where I was always the one that caused a few people to the front. As the famous dog-sled team that we know, that is the husky. “

When discussing his musical influences, they seem immediately logical, in the light of his personality and sounds that Usky uses for its titles. Most of them, come from his father, passionate about music also : “the musical influences of your parents become necessarily your musical influences to you, in any case, when you’re young. But today, it’s going to be the canadian scene. Everything that happens in Toronto. There is the scene of London also emerging which I like a lot. ”

This identity is eclectic, Usky the claims, and the bears. Moreover, it is something essential for him : “I hang around with a lot of people who listen to a lot of French rap. I hang with rockers I hang around with guys who make r & b to die for. Usky in fact, it is the central point between all these people there. “

USKY : It happens when even by finish to find a fanbase

As with all artists, we feel this humility and this gratitude when the rapper talks about his audience : “I am someone who get bored quickly. each time, I want to surprise. I know that it takes more time because the each time people have to get used to. After a while we still manage by finish to find a fanbase. there are people who can recognise what is Usky today so that’s cool. “

Find Golden Gate season III on all platforms of streaming !