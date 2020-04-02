Intestine and pharynx: inside man has found a new breeding coronavirus

Causing disease COVID-19 coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 replicates in the human body not only in the lungs: a hotbed of proliferation of infection are the upper respiratory tract and intestines.

A study of German and British scientists until the last peer review, sent for publication to the journal Nature, writes “Lenta.ru”.

Experts conducted a detailed analysis of nine cases COVID-19. In the samples from each patient, the amount of virus in samples from the pharynx were particularly high during the first weeks after detection of symptoms.

In addition, one and the same patient COVID-19 in the upper respiratory tract and lungs has been found various strains of SARS-CoV-2, indicating that they were independent from each other development. Scientists claim that urine and blood never tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Experts believe that the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the upper respiratory tract contributes to the imperceptible transmission from patients with mild healthy.

“COVID-19 can manifest as a mild illness of the upper respiratory tract. Active replication of the virus in the upper respiratory tract provides a potential opportunity for containment COVID-19 in the future,” the article says.

the University of Colorado stated that the ban on the sale of bushmeat would help to avoid many viral infections, which in the last ten years, a person faces. In addition, the American College of physicians reported that SARS-CoV-2 can be detected in the sputum and feces, even if no coronavirus in samples from the nasopharynx.

