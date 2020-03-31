iPhone 9: Apple will launch its iPhone budget before the summer of 2020 !

Share on Facebook

If you were worried that the covid-19 slows down the release of smartphones last cries, be reassured ! Apple will launch the iPhone 9 before the summer.

Since the beginning of the pandemic covid-19, it seems that the world has been paused. But probably not at Apple ! The famous brand took the opportunity even to get out of his latest iPhone sooner than expected !

As you probably know, Apple will release an iPhone at a low price. It will be a mix between the 8 and the 11. In fact, its design will be the same as that of the 8. On the other hand, it should be much more efficient.

Everyone thought that this new model would come out in a few months. But in the end, according to leaked, it could happen in the next few days, see the next few weeks !

Since the beginning of the health crisis, the mark to apple is experiencing difficulties. We even learned that the marketing of the iPhone 12 will be a delay… The announcement of the release of the 9 will may be give them a nice shot of the pub !

Thus, the announcement of the launch of the smartphone n°9 taken from the site 9to5Mac. According to them, we will be able to acquire this new model from the 5 or 6 next April ! A very good news for the fans of the brand !

In fact, we can see that new models of shells are on sale in the brands BestBuy. She could adapt to phones to 4.7-inch. And it fits perfectly with what we know of the features of the iPhone 9 !

Thus, the american brand has given the following statement : these shells do not need to be online before 5 April 2020. One imagines, therefore, that this case will serve as a new model that should arrive thesame day or the one after.

Therefore, you can rejoice, the new iPhone low price of Apple should be on sale as early as next week ! Of what to fill your days during the confinement !