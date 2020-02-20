iPhone 9: the entry-level would be launched in April 2020 !

For some time, the rumors and confirm. In fact, Apple could well launch the iPhone 9 by April 2020.

The new Iphone may very well make its appearance in April 2020 ! Thus it would be the iPhone 9, displayed as an entry-level. MCE TV tells you more !

THE RETURN Of APPLE

Of course, the epidemic that affects China has a big impact on the economy. Besides, the firm Apple is concerned by these disturbances. However, it seems that it wants to launch its new product soon. You will understand, therefore, this is the iPhone 9. Good news for the apple addict !

This is not all ! We still have good news. There are great chances that the product will be announced on 31 march. It will then be available for purchase a few days later. Moreover, it will not be necessary to heat up his blue card to get it. And yes, the iPhone 9/2 will be an entry-level. In addition, an iPad Pro could also make its appearance on the market.

View this post on Instagram

The iPhone 9 will be available in April 2020

After the success of the Iphone X, there are large chances that this new product to be one carton. It must be said that the company Apple is very strong. Since all these years, the brand was able to innovate in a field that she has mastered to perfection. However, there is one thing she has not done. The more interested of you have had to notice it. This is the famous smartphone foldable.

Samsung or even Huawei have done. But where is the flip phone of the brand Apple ? Can we expect to see land after the release of the iPhone 9 ? There is a large chance that yes. In fact, Forbes has recently released a report illustrating this new product. However, it will have to be patient before we see this technology in our hands. It was not planned before 2021.