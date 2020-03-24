iPhone: future models Apple will have a image stabilizer

Share on Facebook

At Apple, the goal is clear, to go still further in innovation. Thus, the next iPhone will be equipped with an image stabilizer.

To the delight of the ” Apple Addict “, the next model of smartphone will be a real revolution. The iPhone 12 might actually have a image stabilizer. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

It must admit. In these difficult times, our best ally is the telephone.

While it is impossible to leave his home, these little gems of technology that come to us and save the day !

To pass the time, there is no more effective than to stay taped to her screen. Watch out for excess !

But this is not all. Without them, there would be no way ofhis relationship. Goodbye social life !

Okay, we’ll grant you, send e-mail remains feasible. With a little luck, your letter may well arrive at the destination before the end of the confinement.

Who said smartphone, said iPhone ! For the u.s. firm, the goal is clear : always go further in innovation.

Thus, this news should make the happiness of the greatest number.

The iphone 12 will be equipped with a new image stabilizer !

If there is one thing on which the american giant is very picky, this is indeed the image quality. As well, the brand has a tendency to bet everything on the camera as its various iPhone models.

To the delight of fans, the future products should all tear !

In fact, all of the sensors of the camera of the iPhone 12 will be equipped with a new stabilization system. Please leave the place to the “sensor-shift ” !

For Apple, it is a real good forward. Therefore, this technology is a first in the area.

In fact, the quality of the pictures of the future iPhone will be a real evolution. The pictures taken in low light will be of a better quality.

But that’s not all ! The videos will also be much more fluid. We can’t wait to know more ! Case to follow.