Iran became the second country with the highest mortality rate from coronavirus

The epidemic of the deadly virus COVID-19, which is rapidly spreading in Europe and the middle East, claimed Iran lives of 43 people, which was the high mortality rate outside of China.

According to the Ministry of health of Iran, for the last day in the country from the virus died on 9 people. The number of infected in the country has reached 593 people. About it reports Reuters with reference to representatives of the Ministry of health of Iran.

According to BBC Persian, the number of people who died in Iran in result of the coronavirus, can reach 210 people. According to Iranian media, from the coronavirus passed away, one of the lawmakers of the country.

The decision of the authorities in the country before the March 4 closed schools for a week extended the ban on the operation of universities, conducting of public and sports events. Also banned from visiting the hospitals and nursing homes, citizens urged to stay home.

In addition, the country suspended Parliament and imposed a ban on domestic travel. Note, were infected several senior officials, including the Vice-Minister, Vice-Minister of health and 5 members of Parliament.

Iran’s foreign Ministry advises citizens to avoid travel to South Korea, where he said about the greatest daily increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus — 813 up to 3150 people. As a result of infections killed 17 people.

We will remind, in China the first recorded outbreak of an unknown pneumonia in Wuhan in December of last year. To date, the coronavirus has died 2941 people. The number of cases reached 85 983 people. More than 39 thousand people were recovered.

As reported by “FACTS”, in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, where recently, the coronavirus has infected top-official on 28 February, people set fire to the hospital, which, supposedly, was going to place infected COVID-19.

